Mother reported missing found dead in trunk of car in Texas City, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Texas City Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a sedan parked in front of a house Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Angela Leeann Mitchell, a 24-year-old mother who was reported missing on May 5.

This happened just before 3 p.m. near 4th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Street North.

Police said someone called officers to report they could smell what they thought was a decomposing body coming from the car.

When police responded to the scene, officers found the body of a woman in the trunk of the vehicle, police said. Police have not determined cause of death for the woman.

Dickinson Police were also called to the scene since they were investigating Mitchell's disappearance.

The Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed in this case.

If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com. Or you can also contact Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 409-643-5720.

