HOUSTON – A woman was found dead inside her northwest Houston apartment when police showed up to check on her overnight.

Police say they suspect foul play since they found her with bruising all over her body inside her unit at the Yale Village Apartments on Yale Street near Tidwell.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers showed responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment complex after that woman's family members told them they hadn't been able to get in touch with her for several days.

When HPD arrived on the scene, they found her dead in her living room. Police said after taking a look around they found a number of circumstances that they believe are suspicious.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene, and they're waiting the medical examiner to determine what caused the bruising and how she died.

Police said she lived at the apartment with her boyfriend. Right now, investigators said they are looking for him so that they can check to see if he knows anything

However, right now, they are not calling him a person of interest.

