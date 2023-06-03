Dickinson man reported missing found dead with gunshot wound, police say

DICKINSON, Texas — A man reported missing for days was found dead Thursday, according to the Dickinson Police Department.
DeMarcus Trinell George, 29, was found dead at 5 p.m. near Borden’s Gully, police said.
George was reported missing on May 30. Following an autopsy, George was discovered to have a gunshot wound, police said.
Homicide detectives are now investigating his case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dickinson Police Department at (281)337-4700 ext. 1 or the Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409)763-8477.