Dickinson man reported missing found dead with gunshot wound, police say

DICKINSON, Texas — A man reported missing for days was found dead Thursday, according to the Dickinson Police Department.

DeMarcus Trinell George, 29, was found dead at 5 p.m. near Borden’s Gully, police said.

George was reported missing on May 30. Following an autopsy, George was discovered to have a gunshot wound, police said.

Homicide detectives are now investigating his case.