UPDATE: Inmate found after being reported missing in Beaumont area

BEAUMONT, Texas — UPDATE: Prison officials said the inmate was found inside the perimeter fence of the facility.

TDCJ officials said guards are searching for Zachary Myrick, 42, on the prison grounds and surrounding area. The Siles Unit is located on FM 3514 just west of Highway 96.

Myrick was convicted of two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon out of Harris County and sentenced to 24 years on April 8, 2009.

Myrick is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 162 pounds. He was last seen in a white TDCJ uniform.

The public is asked to contact the Office of Inspector General’s Crime Stopper tip line at 1-800-832-8477 or local law enforcement.