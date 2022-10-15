Missing Humble, Texas mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday identified a woman found dead in the trunk of a car that crashed out during a police chase as a missing Humble, Texas mother.
Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's coverage of this story on Friday, October 15.
The driver of the car was identified on Friday as the woman's 17-year-old son, Tyler Roenz.
Tyler and his mother, Michelle Roenz, 49, were reported missing from an Humble neighborhood Thursday night.
RELATED: Sheriff: Driver involved in chase in Nebraska is missing Humble teen; woman's body found in trunk
Nebraska State Police said the Harris County Sheriff's Office had alerted them on Friday that the car tied to the two was believed to be involved in a homicide and was traveling in Nebraska around 2:45 p.m. Within 15 minutes, troopers spotted the car and attempted a traffic stop before they say Tyler led them on a chase.
The car reached speeds upwards of 110 mph during the chase and after around nine miles, the Mazda they were in hit the back of a semi-truck and went off the road before hitting a tree near Aurora, Nebraska, NSP said.
Officials said Tyler was seriously injured in the crash, but is expected to survive.
According to NSP, the agency is working with HCSO to extradite Tyler once he is released from the hospital.
RELATED: What is a CLEAR Alert?
A CLEAR alert had been issued for the two on Thursday. That alert has since been canceled.