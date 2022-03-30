x
Houston-area native who was missing in Nevada found dead, Churchill County sheriff says

Naomi Irion, an 18-year-old with ties to Houston, was found dead in a remote part of Churchill County on Tuesday when investigators were looking into a tip.

CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nevada — A Houston native who went missing near Reno, Nevada, earlier this month was found dead, the Churchill County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.

Naomi Irion, an 18-year-old with ties to Houston, was found dead in a remote part of Churchill County on Tuesday when investigators were looking into a tip regarding her disappearance, the sheriff's office said. The investigation led detectives to a possible gravesite where her body was ultimately recovered.

KHOU 11 News spoke to Irion's half-sister, Tamara Cartwright, before her body was found. Cartwright said had Naomi spent the first 13 years of her life in Houston before traveling the world with her parents.

She was living with a brother in Nevada at the time of her disappearance. 

The day she disappeared, surveillance video outside of a Walmart shows a man forcing himself into her vehicle. Irion’s four-door sedan was later found in an industrial area where it was processed. 

Authorities believe the suspect may have driven away in a dark Chevy pick-up. 

