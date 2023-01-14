x
Crime

HPD: Minivan crashes into tree after driver shot to death near Missouri City

A witness told investigators they saw a sedan following a minivan before hearing a gunshot.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after they said a shooting led to a car crash near Missouri City Saturday morning.

Police received the call about the incident around 9:40 a.m.

According to investigators, a witness saw a sedan following a red minivan driving north near Blue Ridge Road and Bahia Lane when they heard a gunshot. The witness told detectives the sedan turned around and sped away in the opposite direction.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

