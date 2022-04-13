Woman killed, man seriously injured in shooting in Houston's Third Ward, police say

Houston police said the shooting happened on Milby Street near the Gulf Freeway.

HOUSTON — A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night in the Third Ward area, police say.

Houston police tweeted about the shooting around 8:45 p.m.

Not much information was provided, but police said a woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital and a man was also at an area hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

According to photos posted to the HPD Twitter account, crime scene tape was set up around a home, although it's unclear if that's where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.