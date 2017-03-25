Man accused of fleeing to Guatemala after killing his girlfriend in 2017 brought back to Houston to stand trial

Miguel Angel Buezo, 32, is accused of killing his 26-year-old girlfriend, Karen Ramirez, after leaving a club together on March 25, 2017.

HOUSTON — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2017 and then fleeing the country has been extradited from Guatemala to Houston to stand trial, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

“We see once again that when we coordinate with our law enforcement partners, such as the FBI Fugitive Task Force in Houston and the Houston Police Department, a fugitive might be able to run, but they cannot hide,” Ogg said. “Now that this accused killer is back behind bars, we will seek justice for the victim’s family.”

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from reports in 2017.

Buezo is accused of shooting Ramirez during an argument in front of their house after they left the club. According to investigators, a neighbor heard them arguing and heard Buezo threaten to shoot Ramirez.

Investigators think he shot her, put her body in the trunk of the car and dumped her body somewhere. Her body has not been found but authorities said they found a bullet hole in the passenger-side door, blood on the floorboards and blood in the trunk.

The day after the argument, which was caught on camera, he told his estranged wife he was going to Honduras to visit his sick mother, investigators said.

Authorities said they think Buezo stayed in Honduras before moving to Guatemala in January 2018. He was arrested in Guatemala in April 2021. He was brought back to Houston on March 2 and placed in the Harris County Jail.

“On behalf of justice for Karen’s family, I am happy to see Mr. Buezo back on US soil after a lengthy extradition process from Guatemala,” said Kim Bryant of the DA’s Fugitive Apprehension Section. “I look forward to seeing justice done in this case.”

Buezo is charged with murder and is facing life in prison.