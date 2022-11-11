Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Houston police are making progress on the case.

HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month.

"You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.

Back in Houston, fans have left memorials on the street and property where he was killed outside a bowling alley.

Houston leaders and Crime Stoppers said police are still working to find those responsible.

TakeOff was shot and killed on November 1 after a private party with around 40 people. So far, no one has been arrested.

"What if it was your brother? What if it was your son?" Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the day after the shooting. "You would want somebody to step up."

On Friday, Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious said law enforcement is still working on every tip and urged anyone who may know something to reach out anonymously.

“I keep thinking of all the places that TakeOff traveled to and all the cities he visited," she said. "It pains me that Houston was the one that, where he lost his life.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Houston police are making progress on the case.

“I’m pleased with the direction in which the investigation is going," he said.