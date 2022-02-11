Migos rapper TakeOff's cause of death ruled a homicide from gunshot wounds to head, stomach

No arrests have been made in connection to TakeOff's death. Houston police are asking the community to step up.

HOUSTON — TakeOff's death has been ruled a homicide by a medical examiner after the Migos rapper was shot to death Tuesday outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences reported TakeOff suffered "gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."

TakeOff and his groupmate Quavo, who is also TakeOff's uncle, were attending a private party at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in Houston before he was shot to death outside the venue.

Police said the private party at the bowling alley ended at 1 a.m. but a gorup of about 40 people gathered outside for more than an hour after the party ended.

An argument broke out and shots were fired. TakeOff and two other people were hit.

TakeOff was the only person who died from their injuries. The two other people, only identified as a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to TakeOff's death. Police said that's because no one is stepping up and providing them with any information to help them solve this case.

"As you have heard, this was a private party last night of about 40 people. In that group, somebody or the people know who the actual shooter or shooters were," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Let me just ask, like it has already been asked, that anyone who has information on the shooter/shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation."

There have been a lot of questions and speculation on social media about what led to the shooting, but at this point, the Houston Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.

Investigators showed up at the crime scene Wednesday, seemingly collecting evidence as part of their investigation.

Although the shooting did not happen inside 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley, a spokesperson for the company released a statement saying they are cooperating with authorities and their "thoughts are with the families and loves ones of those affected by this tragedy."