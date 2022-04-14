Ring camera catches wanted suspect stealing mail in west Houston

A man named the "Midnight Mailbox Bandit" was seen looking in the camera's direction before going through the mailbox and walking away with a stuffed backpack.
HOUSTON — The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office shared video from a Ring camera in hopes of catching a suspect seen stealing from a mailbox.
According to the constable's office, the camera caught the thief in the 13100 block of Kimberley Lane in west Houston. It's not clear when the robbery took place, but the social media post said it happened in the middle of the night.
That's why they constable's office is calling him the "Midnight Mailbox Bandit."
The suspect appears to look in the camera's direction before going through a resident's mailbox. As he leaves, you can see a backpack that appears to be stuffed with other mail and packages.
The suspect is described as a 25 to 30-year-old Black man with a light beard. He's also seen wearing a hoodie with multiple Japanese-influenced designs, including lotus flowers, pandas, a Lucky Cat figurine and a temple with the word "Tokyo" underneath.
Anyone that recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact Investigator James Dancer (james.dancer@cn5.hctx.net) or leave a tip on the Precinct 5 Constable's webpage.
