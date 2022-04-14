Ring camera catches wanted suspect stealing mail in west Houston

WANTED WEDNESDAY: Midnight Mailbox Bandit Constable Ted Heap is asking for your help identifying a man caught on camera going through people's mailboxes in the middle of the night in West Houston. A doorbell camera in the 13100 block of Kimberley Lane captured images of the suspect and his distinctive jacket. He is described as a black male between 25 to 30 years old with a light beard and a medium build. He is wearing a hooded sweater with graffiti-style Japanese and Asian writing and icons. He is also carrying a large backpack which appears to be full of mail and packages. If you recognize this suspect or have any information that may help with the investigation of this crime, please contact Investigator James Dancer (james.dancer@cn5.hctx.net) or let us know through our online crime tips webpage: https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/ Connect with Precinct 5 here: Facebook: Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Instagram: Ted.Heap.Constable Twitter: @HCpct5