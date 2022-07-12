Trial continues for man accused of killing Houston mother who was dropping son off at Naval Academy

Investigators said Michelle Cummings was killed by a stray bullet while dropping her son off in Maryland last year.

VIRGINIA, USA — The second week of the trial involving a Houston mother who was killed during a trip to Virginia last year is underway.

Michelle Cummings was dropping her son off at the Naval Academy in Annapolis when she was killed by a stray bullet.

Angelo Harrod is standing trial while Michelle's husband, Leonard Cummings III, tries to get closure.

This week, the prosecution brought in an expert witness who revealed that gunshot residue was found on a key piece of evidence -- an article of clothing.

Investigators identified a suspect in a distinct black sweatshirt who was seen in the area before and after the shooting. On Monday, a forensic chemist testified, "A mixture of DNA from at least two contributors was obtained from the sample. The major component matches the known DNA profile of Angelo Harrod. The probability of randomly selecting an unrelated individual who would be included as the contributor of this major component is approximately one in 130 octillion."

Harrod's attorney challenged the expert on the fact that four contributors were found in the DNA mixture. The attorney asked if the expert checked the DNA of the other contributors, to which the expert said, "No."

An expert in gunshot residue also testified that the same sweatsuit in question had gunshot residue on it. They also said gunshot residue was found on the shoes Harrod was arrested in.

Harrod's attorney argued that the shoes could have been contaminated before they were examined.