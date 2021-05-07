Police ID suspect accused of shooting Houston officer after parking spot dispute

The man is accused of spitting in a neighbor's face and then opening fire on officers who responded to the scene.

HOUSTON — Houston police on Tuesday identified the man arrested and charged in the shooting of an officer in Kingwood.

Note: the video in this story is from a Monday afternoon police press conference

Michael Zachary Howard-Dale, 26, is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, according to the Houston Police Department.

The officer who was shot, a father and 11-year law enforcement veteran, remains in the hospital and is expected to undergo surgery.

The shooting happened late Monday morning, according to Houston police. Officers responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Northpines Drive near Loop 494.

A woman told 911 that she had a dispute with a neighbor over a parking spot, and the man allegedly spat in her face. Officers arrived to get a statement, and that's when the suspect allegedly refused to provide his identification, resulting in a physical altercation inside an apartment.

UPDATE: Booking photo of suspect Michael Zachary Howard-Dale, 26, now charged with aggravated assault of a public servant in the shooting of an HPD officer in Kingwood on Monday.



Our officer is expected to have surgery today.



More info is at https://t.co/3LCxswt9b9 #hounews https://t.co/A1YFxKpXgC pic.twitter.com/OmFyS7s4oq — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 6, 2021

One of the two officers there was struck by gunfire in the arm and torso. The second officer was able to quickly restrain the suspect and take him into custody.

"Our officers did not fire, they did not have time to fire," HPD Chief Troy Finner said. "Hand-to-hand, when you're close in, you don't even have a chance to draw a weapon."

Police credited the wounded officer's ballistic vest with saving his life.

The crime happened in a small portion of the city limits that are within Montgomery County. Because of this, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is working the case.