Houston man gets 12 years for sexually assaulting women who were struggling with addiction

Michael Ray Hubacek preyed on patients at a sober living facility, offering them drugs and money in exchange for sexual favors.

HOUSTON — A Houston man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

In 2020, Houston police accused Michael Ray Hubacek of being a serial sexual assault suspect. They said he preyed on patients at a sober living facility.

As part of his plea, he can't appeal his conviction.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said that Hubacek was being held at the Harris County Jail awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to serve his sentence.

Hubacek, 44, was initially charged with three counts of sexual assault for attacks that happened between 2018 and 2020. Police said he usually targeted young, attractive women who were struggling with addiction.

They said he invited the victims to his house and offered money, drugs and/or gifts in exchange for sexual favors. If the women refused, he would assault them.

When Hubacek was 19, he was punished for killing two people while he was driving drunk in 1996 by walking down a street holding a sign confessing to the crime.