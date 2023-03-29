Houston man accused of beating 9-month-old son to death given $1 million bond

Houston police said Fisher took his unresponsive son to the hospital on March 17. The child died three days later.

HOUSTON — A man is behind bars after being accused of beating his 9-month-old baby to death.

Michael Fisher, 30, is charged with injury of a child-serious bodily injury in the death of his son. His bond was set at $1 million during his court appearance on Wednesday.

Houston police said Fisher took his unresponsive son to the hospital on March 17. The child died three days later at the hospital, according to police.

“The hospital medical staff determined the 9-month-old complainant suffered traumatic blunt force to the head resulting in death that occurred while in the sole care of the defendant,” prosecutors said.

Fisher was arrested Monday on an unrelated warrant for a family violence charge against the 9-month-old's mother. He was accused of punching her after an argument about their children.

After his arrest, Fisher was then charged in connection to his son's death.

Fisher was on probation out of Louisiana for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.