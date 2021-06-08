Texas man who beat pregnant girlfriend sentenced to 10 years in prison

Michael Alegria was 36 when he beat his pregnant girlfriend at a motel in San Leon. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the attack.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — An Alvin man was found guilty Wednesday of beating his pregnant girlfriend in 2021. He also learned his sentence.

Michael Alegria agreed to spend 10 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving half of the time.

What happened

On June 8, 2021, Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call after getting reports of an assault at a motel in San Leon.

The victim said her boyfriend, Alegria, showed up at the motel and immediately began beating her.

The couple had a fight the night before and when Alegria, 36 at the time, showed up the following day, he punched her in the head and face, hit her on the back with a frying pan and held a knife to her throat while holding her down on a bed.

The victim was six months pregnant at the time of the assault.

The trial

Alegria was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

His trial began on Jan. 24. The victim testified about the abuse she endured.

Photos of her injuries, including bruises to her face, neck and back, were also shown in court.

The jury returned a guilty verdict against Alegria on Wednesday.

