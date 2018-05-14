A woman from Mexico has been indicted on two counts of election fraud after allegedly voting illegally in the 2016 presidential election in Harris County.

Laura Janeth Garza is charged with voter impersonation and ineligible voting, both second-degree felonies.

Investigators say Garza’s case came to light when a U.S. citizen with the same name tried to apply for a passport, only to discover that someone else had obtained one using her identity.

Investigators say Garza used fake IDs to vote illegally in 2004, 2012 and 2016.

“This case demonstrates my office’s commitment to protecting the integrity of elections,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “We will continue to do everything in our power to safeguard the electoral process in Texas.”

If convicted, Garza faces two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

