METRO police shoot suspect on train, HPD says

HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by METRO police on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said.

Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform.

The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital. Their injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

A METRO police officer was also reportedly injured and taken to a nearby hospital, but was not shot. It's not clear how the officer was injured.

