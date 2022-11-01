METRO police identify suspect wanted in connection with deadly stabbing of passenger

The woman was stabbed on board a METRORail Saturday night and she later died from her injuries, according to METRO.

HOUSTON — METRO police are searching for a man wanted in the weekend stabbing death of a female passenger.

They said Christopher Washington and the victim were on the METRO Purple Rail Line when she was stabbed around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The unidentified woman later died from her injuries, according to METRO.

Investigators used surveillance cameras on the train to identify Washington. They said he boarded in the downtown Houston Theater District and exited at the MacGregor Park station on MLK Boulevard.

Washington was wearing a gray Texans hoodie with a red shirt underneath, blue jeans and white and black sneakers. They said he has "deformities in the back of his head."

Washington, who may be homeless, is armed with a knife and should be considered dangerous, officials said. If you see him, call 911 and let them know the location.

It was at least the second violent incident involving METRO in the last few months.