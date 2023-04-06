Argument over fare leads to shooting on METRO bus in NE Houston, officials say

Investigators said they have good surveillance video of the suspects, who are believed to be a man and a woman with a dog.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — METRO police are searching for two people who are accused of shooting into a bus on Sunday evening.

The shooting happened when the bus came to a stop near the intersection of Tidwell and Bauman roads but the incident started before that.

According to investigators, a group of people got onto the bus at the Northline Transit Center, and shortly after boarding, they got into an argument with the two suspects, who were already on the bus.

When the bus stopped at Tidwell and Bauman, one of the suspects asked a woman to get off the bus. The woman refused, investigators said, and then the suspects got off and fired two shots into the bus.

Two people were hit by gunfire, METRO officials said. They are considered to be non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Authorities said there were 10 to 12 people on the bus at the time and the witnesses were cooperating. Investigators also said they have good surveillance video of the suspects.

They said they were searching for a man and a woman who had a dog.

North, Northeast, and Metro officers are on the scene of a shooting near Tidwell and Bauman. Two people have been transported with gunshot wounds. #hounews CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 5, 2023