Attorney for man accused of stabbing police dog says he's concerned for his client's mental health

HOUSTON — The attorney for the West Houston man accused of stabbing an HPD canine says his client’s family is concerned about his mental health.

Police are calling Ryan Smith, 26, a person of interest in the death of his father.

KHOU 11 spoke with Smith’s attorney, Ralph Manginello on Wednesday.

According to the lawyer, Smith’s family members and friends say the man’s alleged crimes do not match the person they know.

Manginello has filed a motion for a mental health examination for his client.

Houston Police say Smith led them on a chase Saturday in a stolen car.

When officers caught up with him, police say he stabbed an HPD K-9 named “Nate.”

Nate survived and Smith was arrested.

Smith was released on bond earlier this week, but police were soon looking for him again.

The body of Smith’s father was discovered in the garage of his west Houston home after officers were called to conduct a welfare check.

Smith was eventually located in Waller County and arrested.

Prosecutors say Smith violated the conditions of his bond, claiming police found a loaded hunting rifle on the driver side of the wrecked vehicle he was using before he was captured.

A judge revoked Smith’s bond but he has not yet been charged with a crime connected to the death of his father.