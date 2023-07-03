2 men shot after being followed to home in east Houston, police say

Police said the two men were driving home when a white vehicle opened fire on them on I-10.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two men are in the hospital after they were shot at while driving on the highway and followed home.

Houston police said it all started around 11 p.m. Monday, the men were driving home from a nearby Home Depot when they noticed they were being followed. Things turned violent when someone in the vehicle following them opened fire.

The men arrived at a home on Tilgham Street, which is near the East Loop and Market Street, when the shooting started again.

"That vehicle started shooting at them on I-10," HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "They came home. When they arrived and parked, the vehicle following them pulled up, fired more rounds, striking the two victims."

One of the men was shot in the arm. The other was shot twice in the back. We're told one of the men is in critical condition.