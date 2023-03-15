HPD: 2 men found dead inside home in southeast Houston

Investigators said they spoke to several witnesses, but that no one seemed to know what happened inside the home.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a home in southeast Houston where two men were found dead after reports of a shooting.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on Weston Street which is near the South Loop and Yellowstone Boulevard.

Houston police got a 911 call saying shots were fired at the home. When they arrived, they noticed several people in the area, but it's unclear if they had anything to do with the shooting. Investigators said they spoke to those people, but that no one seemed to know what happened inside the home.

"I'm assuming they were fatally shot because the call they got was saying that there was a shooting at this location," said HPD Detective Hernandez. "The caller stated that they believed somebody had passed away."

Police also said they found shell casings scattered around the house and that the victims were two men in their 20s.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

