SPRING, Texas — A Spring man was attacked in his own home on Monday by four men armed with a gun and a machete, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Monday afternoon.

The violent home invasion happened at a house in the 20300 block of Little Wing Drive in Spring.

Herman said the four men, who were wearing bandannas, broke into the home and assaulted the man.

Evidence left at the scene will be sent for forensic testing, Herman said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM