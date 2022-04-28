Memorial Parkgoer opens fire on armed theft suspects

The man told police he saw three people near his car and heard glass break. When one of the suspects pulled a gun, he drew his weapon and opened fire.

HOUSTON — The victim of an armed car burglary attempt at a Houston park on Wednesday fought back against the suspects after opening fire at one of the armed men, police said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Memorial Park near Arnot.

The victim told officers he was walking his dog in the park with his girlfriend when he saw three people near his car and heard a window break. As he walked toward his vehicle, he saw a man with his backpack and a gun in his hand, according to Houston police.

The victim pulled out his own gun and opened fire, but no one was hit, police said.

Officers were able to respond around a minute later and catch one of the three men.

Officers were able to respond quickly to the incident, according to HPD Lt. Mike Barrow.

"We have a lot of Houston police resources in the area," Barrow said. "We are running a lot of overtime in the area as well, all throughout the city."

The two other men involved were able to get away. There was no immediate word on their descriptions or the exact charges the man who was caught will face.

Memorial Park, at 1,500 acres, is the city's largest park and is visited by around four million people each year, according to the Memorial Park Conservancy.