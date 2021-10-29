HPD: Memorial Park rape suspect arrested

Terrian Brewer, 30, is accused of sexually assaulting, kidnapping and stealing thousands of dollars from the victim.

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a man charged in the sexual assault and robbery of a woman at Memorial Park last month.

Terrian Leescott Brewer, 30, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

Brewer was arrested Friday in Rosenberg. Police said a Crime Stoppers tip led them to Brewer's whereabouts in Rosenberg.

The lead investigator in this case said Brewer confessed to robbing the victim at Memorial Park on September 29. Brewer also allegedly confessed to other thefts around Houston.

Police said they are unaware of any more victims, but if anyone has any further information on Brewer, please call 713-308-1193.

Raped, kidnapped and robbed

On Sept. 29 around 11 p.m., the 32-year-old victim was alone on the trails at Memorial Park when Brewer attacked, police said.

The woman told authorities that she was running but slowed down to a walking pace to rest. She said Brewer walked past her about 15 feet, turned around and grabbed her by the neck. She said Brewer asked for money and told her he was going to kill her. According to court documents, the woman said Brewer told her that he had a gun and he had killed people for less.

Brewer led the victim to an unlit trail and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

The suspect is accused of taking the victim to his car using her vehicle, which was about a mile away, court documents said. When they got to her vehicle, police said Brewer took her cash, credit cards and phone.

Brewer reportedly used the victim's Zelle account to transfer more then $2,000. He also stole her purse and Apple Watch, officers said.

The victim told authorities Brewer drove her to a gas station at I-10 and Washington and made her pump and pay for gas.

Court documents said he then drove the victim back to the park and sexually assaulted her a fourth time. He then left while the victim went to the bathroom to clean herself up.