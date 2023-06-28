Man accused of putting woman in a headlock during robbery identified in court documents

Melvin Walker, 60, is accused of aggravated robbery among other charges stemming from multiple incidents.

HOUSTON — A man allegedly caught on Ring doorbell video putting an 86-year-old woman in a headlock and robbing her has a long list of charges filed against him for various incidents, according to court documents.

Houston police said Melvin Walker, 60, is charged with aggravated robbery in the robbery that was caught on camera. His booking photo shows him wearing what looks like the same shirt as the one seen in the video from the robbery victim’s doorbell camera.

Walker is expected to face a judge later today for other alleged crimes including driving a stolen car, evading arrest, and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Walker’s arrest came after Houston police released the video of Monday’s attack on the same day it happened. The video showed the victim watering the plants on her porch before the alleged attacker put her in a headlock and forced her inside her home on Robertson Street near Cavalcade in north Houston.

Police said he robbed her before being seen on surveillance casually walking away.

The Houston Police Department said the community helped identify the man allegedly seen on surveillance.

The woman was taken to the hospital after the attack where she remains as of Wednesday morning.