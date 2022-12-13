Arrest made in 2019 Galveston beating death of Melvin Walker

Melvin Walker's body was found wrapped in blankets with plastic over his head. Police said the 66-year-old had been beaten to death.

GALVESTON, Texas — An arrest has been made in the 2019 murder of a man who was found dead on a Galveston sidewalk, police announced Tuesday.

Melvin Walker's body was found wrapped in blankets with plastic over his head. Police said the 66-year-old had been beaten to death at another location before his body was dumped.

The suspect accused in his murder has been identified as Ernest Dynell Pierre, 42. Police said Pierre was an acquaintance of Walker and has been a longtime person of interest.

According to investigators, DNA evidence and forensic advances helped solidify their case against Pierre, who is currently in prison for an unrelated robbery.

"These samples are always at the lab being tested. These suspects are always being watched. These witnesses are always being spoken to,” said Detective Michelle Sollenberger.

Police say Pierre ⤵️ is also a person of interest in the 2018 murder of 79 year-old Donna Brown. Police say she was fatally stabbed while doing volunteer work. I’ll have more + hear from the woman who found Walker’s body: @KHOU at 6:00 https://t.co/p2ldqMZCQV #khou11 https://t.co/zI7REn6oxA pic.twitter.com/ytoQSGDRAg — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) December 13, 2022

Paige Friedman discovered Walker's body one morning in March 2019.

"He was right there by my azalea bush," said Friedman. "Wrapped up in like a nice quilt.”

Friedman said she stayed by his side until officers arrived.

"Because I felt so bad for the family,” said Friedman.

Walker's memorial service actually took place on Friedman’s lawn next to where she found him.

“Everybody here said what a wonderful man. That he was so kind,” Friedman said.

Investigators are just hoping the news of an arrest will bring Walker’s family in Georgia and elsewhere some closure.

Police said Pierre is also a person of interest in the 2018 stabbing death of a 79-year-old woman but they didn’t want to elaborate at this time.

