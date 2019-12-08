HOUSTON — The Harris County Medical’s Examiners Office needs the public help with identifying a victim whose body was found along the Katy Freeway late July.

At about 4 a.m. on July 31, police responded to the driveway of a gas station on Katy Freeway near Wycliffe in reference to a woman with trauma to her body found dead.

After conducting an autopsy, medical examiners discovered the woman is a man who may identify as a female.

The victim was wearing a light colored “BDG” t-shirt with a dark blue bra, teal Nike “dri-fit” running shorts, gray socks and dark blue slip on shoes when their body was discovered. The victim was also wearing a pink beaded necklace, beaded bracelet, white metal ring and had a nose piercing.

The victim weighs about 214 pounds and has the following tattoos: “Taliyah” in cursive on the neck area, “Joyce” in cursive on the inner right wrist, red lips on the lower abdomen, a “J” with a feather on the left calf and a “W” with a feather on the right calf.

If you recognize this victim, please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 or 832-927-5001.

