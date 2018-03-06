MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A man wanted for walking around naked in The Woodlands has been arrested in Oklahoma and will extradited to face charges in Texas, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Steven Brazeal, who was arrested last month for failing to register as a sex offender but bonded out of jail, was arrested again Saturday by the Tulsa Police Department.

Deputies say on May 17, 2018, Brazeal walked around a clothing store in The Woodlands completely naked. He was also accused of exposing himself at a TJ Maxx in Shenandoah and at the Kirkland’s in Oak Ridge.

He faced three warrants for his arrest in Texas - wanted through the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah Police Department and Oak Ridge Police Department.

RELATED: Alleged serial stripper in The Woodlands identified as registered sex offender in Oklahoma

© 2018 KHOU