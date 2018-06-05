The suspect accused of hitting a sleeping man in the face with a shovel last month was arrested Sunday morning in Conroe, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Lyn Barringer, 36, is charged with aggravated assault in the April 27 attack, which killed Andrew Massey.

The sheriff's office announced on social media Sunday that Barringer was arrested by the SWAT team at 8350 Piney Shores in Conroe.

Thanks to the assitance of our citizens and the dedicated, hard work of law enforcement Thomas Lyn Barringer, was arrested this morning at 2:00 am by members of the MCSO SWAT Team. Barringer was arrested at 8350 Piney Shores Dr Conroe, TX. ⠀

MCSO investigators say Barringer struck Massey in the face with a shovel handle as he slept.

