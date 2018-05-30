THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A man wanted for walking around naked in The Woodlands has been identified by deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the suspect is 56-year-old Steven Dale Brazeal. He is wanted for multiple incidents of indecent exposure in Montgomery County and in Harris County.

Deputies say on May 17, 2018, Brazeal walked around a clothing store in The Woodlands completely naked. He was also accused of exposing himself at a TJ Maxx in Shenandoah and at the Kirkland’s in Oak Ridge.

Detectives say Brazeal is a lifetime registered sex offender in Oklahoma and he has a history of indecent exposure in Oklahoma as well.

He was arrested on May 23, 2018 for failing to register as a sex offender but was able to bond out, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

It's unclear why he was in Texas the week before.

He is now facing three warrants for his arrest in Texas. He is wanted through the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah Police Department and Oak Ridge Police Department.

The Tulsa Police Department is assisting the departments in finding Brazeal.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brazeal is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or the Tulsa Oklahoma Police Department at 918-596-9328.

