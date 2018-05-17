CONROE, Texas – A man holding his mother against her will was shot during a standoff with deputies in the Conroe area overnight.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday a 911 call in reference to hostage being held at a residence in the 12500 block of Royal Lake.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they were unable to make contact with the suspect inside the home. Deputies said during their investigation they learned that the 68-year-old victim was being held by her 28-year-old son.

Deputies also learned that the suspect said he had a gun, was high on narcotics and that he had pistol-whipped his mother. He also threatened law enforcement officers.

RAW VIDEO: Deputies shoot man holding his mother against her will in Conroe area

While at the scene, deputies were unable to start a dialogue with the suspect and started to hear the victim in distress. They decided to go in.

Deputies say they were then confronted by the suspect, who refused to comply with their orders and pointed a gun at them.

One of the deputies responded by opening fire at the suspect, wounding him. Deputies said the suspect was treated immediately and transported to a local hospital.

Deputies added that his condition was not known and that he was in surgery.

The victim was treated for lacerations, bruises and swelling to her wrist from the altercation, deputies said.

Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office as well as the Texas Rangers are investigating.

