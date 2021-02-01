Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home vandalized

According to LMPD, McConnell's home was tagged with graffiti on windows and the front door around 5 a.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a statement from his office, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home was vandalized early Saturday morning.

The home located near the Highlands in Louisville was tagged with spray paint messages like, "Where's my money?"

According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), the incident happened around 5 a.m. and minor damage of graffiti was on the window and front door of the home.

McConnell has been staunch in his opposition to a $2,000 stimulus check in recent weeks.

Governor Andy Beshear took to Twitter to call the act, "unacceptable."

The vandalism to @senatemajldr McConnell’s home is unacceptable. While the First Amendment protects our freedom of speech, vandalism is reprehensible and never acceptable for any reason. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 2, 2021

This afternoon, a protest group called, 'DC UNDER SIEGE,' is planning a 'Won't Back Down Rally' at the Senate Majority Leader's residence.

The group says they are rallying to "show solidarity and present to the Establishment in Washington DC that we ['DC UNDER SIEGE'] demand Mitch McConnell and the Senate convene those actions which will PROVE ELECTION INTEGRITY (or election fraud) for the 2020 Presidential Election."

On the Facebook event page, the group says if "election integrity" goes unproven, they are demanding a second 2020 Presidential Election in Jan. 2021.

LMPD says they have no suspects in the vandalism at the home at this time.

McConnell's statement on the vandalism in full:

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not."

“This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

He did not confirm or deny if he was home during the vandalism.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.