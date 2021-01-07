Mayor Turner, HPD Chief Finner to discuss recent violent shootings in Houston | Coming up at 3

You can stream the press conference live on this page or our YouTube page.

HOUSTON — COMING UP AT 3 P.M. | Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD Chief Troy Finner will be having a joint press conference to discuss the recent violent shootings in Houston.

We will stream live on this page on our YouTube page.

Joining Turner and Finner will be Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious, and other law enforcement officers.

The recent crimes in Houston have been quite alarming, to say the least. Several drivers have been killed on the road and there have been more than a handful of violent crimes that have lead to the deaths and injures of children.

10-year-old saves baby while family killed in SW Houston

Police said the injured 10-year-old saved her younger brother's life as the shooting was going on and pretended to play dead until the shooter left.

Investigators believe the victims may have known the shooter because there were no signs of forced entry.

The shooter is still on the run.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

Man out on 7 felony bonds kills mother of child, injures baby

A man who was walking the streets of Houston with seven felony bonds under his belt allegedly killed the mother of his child and injured his own son Thursday, according to police.

Investigators said the man and woman were arguing in the parking lot of an apartment complex when the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman at least four times.

The woman was holding their child during the shooting and one bullet struck the young child in the ankle.

The man, who has yet to be identified, is still on the run.

Police said he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting but it's unclear if he still has the ankle monitor on.

If you have any information on this gunman, you're urged to call police.

Recent road rage shootings in Houston