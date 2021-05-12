'He didn't deserve this' | Shooting victim's family wants justice

Mauro Gauna was found shot to death inside his car on the North Freeway last week. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

HOUSTON — A family is remembering a lost loved one as police work to track down the person who pulled the trigger.

"His name is Mauro Raphael Gauna," Glenda Gauna said.

She's Mauro's sister.

Mauro Gauna was killed Wednesday while he was driving on the North Freeway. Police said calls started coming in around 6:30 p.m. when they said several drivers noticed a car pulled over on the Quitman exit ramp. The vehicle's hazard lights were on.

Maruo was found inside the car covered in blood. At the time, police said they're not sure if it was a road rage incident.

Something as simple as a smile for the Gauna family has been hard to come by the last few days.

"He was just so caring, so loveable," Glenda said. "Even though he was my younger brother, he was somebody I looked up to."

There's one thing she misses most about her little brother.

"His laugh," Glenda said.

So far, police haven't made any arrests, but they said they are following multiple leads.

"It's a crime and we want that person to be found," Mauro's wife, Daniela Gauna, said.

Daniella and Mauro recently made plans to go to Disneyland.

"Thursday, when we were all here as a family, the tickets did arrive," Daniela said. "I had completely forgotten about them and when they got here it was like a punch in the stomach all over again."

As the family is forced to live without him, they hope and pray the police catch whoever is responsible.

"The person is still out there and we need to get justice for him because he didn't deserve this. He was a hero," Daniela said.