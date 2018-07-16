HOUSTON – Police are investigating the death of a female employee whose body was found with a gunshot wound inside a Mattress Firm near Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston over the weekend.

According to the Houston Police Department, the 28-year-old woman was found in the back office of the Mattress Firm at 7592 FM 1960 West around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, the manager of this @MattressFirm at 7592 FM1960 found an employee shot and killed at inside the store. @houstonpolice investigating it as a homicide. Store remains closed. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/NiZpPru3F2 — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) July 16, 2018

HPD says the body was discovered by the store manager. They do not have a motive in the homicide, but death is under investigation.

Mattress Firm CEO Steve Stagner released the following statement Monday morning:

“We're deeply saddened to learn that one of our team members was found deceased at a store in Houston. We send our sincere condolences to this team member’s family, friends and loved ones. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement. Out of respect for the person involved, her family and the ongoing investigation, we will offer no further comment at this time.”

