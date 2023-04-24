DPS: Millions of doses of fentanyl, heroin, meth, stolen cars found during bust in west Houston

The drugs were found during a bust at a property on Rasmus Drive in west Houston.

HOUSTON — Millions of doses of fentanyl are off the Houston streets after a weekend raid.

The drugs were found during a bust at a property on Rasmus Drive (near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Fondren Road) in west Houston on Friday.

In the end, DPS said more than 2 kilos of fentanyl were seized -- that breaks down to about two to three million doses.

More than a kilo of heroin, 520 grams of meth, 11 stolen vehicles and 38 guns were also confiscated during the bust, authorities said. Nearly $15,000 in cash was also seized, authorities said.

"When you come across a high number of cars that are stolen as well as a high number of weapons, and the drugs, that's a pretty large operation," DPS Sgt. Richard Standifer said. "They are going to try to do their best to try to go up the ladder ... to see if there are other players involved to get them into custody, too."

The Houston bust was part of a larger investigation, but so far, four people have been arrested and are facing felony charges, authorities said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration calls fentanyl the deadliest drug in the country. Standifer said Texas faces the problem head-on due to its location.

"You see the influx of fentanyl coming from the border. It's significant," he said. "Anytime you're able to take that significant number of drugs off the streets, it has a huge impact. However, if you're seizing that amount of drugs, it begs the question: How much more is out there?"

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid and is up to 50 times stronger than heroin. It's often cut into other drugs, such as fake Xanax, and people don't know they're taking it. In the latest available data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a majority of overdose deaths in the United States are from synthetic opioids -- largely fentanyl.

The identities of the people who were arrested have not been revealed. Standifer said he expects more busts and more arrests to be made.

"We are working very diligently with all the agencies to get these drugs off the streets," he said.