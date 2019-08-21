HOUSTON — A massage therapist was arrested Wednesday for suspicion of sexual assault.

Harris County Pct. 1 deputies arrested James Jefferson, 55, at the Massage Heights in the 3000 block of West Holcombe.

Pct. 1 received a tip that Jefferson -- who legally changed his name from Wenjin Chu -- sexually assaulted a customer.

Deputies then led an undercover operation after which they said he sexually assaulted the undercover officer.

Jefferson is charged with two counts of suspicion of sexual assault. Officials are looking for additional victims at this time.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM