The shooting happened on Killiam Avenue, which is just off the campus of Old Dominion University (ODU).

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — A mass shooting near Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk, Virginia, left seven people hospitalized Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Killiam Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said, which is just off ODU's campus and close to Colley Avenue. Police got the call around midnight.

The department said two of those people's injuries are considered life-threatening, while the other five are expected to recover.

An ODU campus alert sent around 7:45 a.m. said no ODU students were hurt. Some of the victims were Norfolk State University (NSU) students, the university said in a tweet.

Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd. NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services. — Norfolk State University (@Norfolkstate) September 4, 2022

Just before 6 a.m., NSU tweeted that police had made the school aware that "several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd."

The school continued that the campus had been secured by university police and that counseling would be available to those who needed it.

NSU posted on Instagram later in the day that after looking into the situation initially, the university believed that its students who were hit were innocent bystanders.

The school clarified that the investigation is ongoing, but that was the school's position Sunday morning.

The school said the shooting happened at a night time house party.

Following the shooting, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital went into lockdown just after midnight, a spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare confirmed.

"For a mass casualty incident, it is prudent to limit access to the hospital for the safety of our staff and patients," the spokesperson said. "For this incident, the lockdown ended after about an hour when hospital leadership determined the situation was stabilized and we could resume normal operations."

Crime scene tape and blood stains surrounded the home where police say the shooting happened.

Precious Wood was at home when she heard gunshots around midnight. She has lived in the neighborhood for 5 years.

“I just heard a bunch of shots. I thought it was like fireworks. It almost sounded like it was hitting my house. It was like a, ‘pew, pew, pew!’” Wood said. “It was very scary.”

Another neighbor Bradley Rippee also heard the violence.

“One of them was from one gun,” he said. “It was at least 30 [gun shots] coming out that one gun.”

He described a chaotic scene with people screaming and running through the neighborhood.

“I had people ducking on the porch,” Rippee said. “Running all around my house. Running all through their porch and their house.”

Another neighbor say bullets hit his jeep that he parked nearby. The glass window of his jeep is shattered.

Wood and Rippee say they believe there was a party at this home. They say parties are common when college students are back on campus.

“They rent those out like that. So it is literally a flux of people coming in and out,” Wood said. “People will rent those just to have parties.”

A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department said the department sent four officers and a supervisor to the hospital to work traffic control while Norfolk police investigated.

A spokesperson for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement the administration is monitoring what happened and will help with the investigation:

"The governor is closely monitoring the situation and prays for a full recovery for the students and victims impacted by this devastating shooting. As more details are uncovered, the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier and the Virginia State Police are coordinating with and offering assistance to local authorities."

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, who represents Norfolk in Congress, is also keeping an eye on the situation.

“I am monitoring the developments in Norfolk this morning, and keeping everyone involved in my thoughts," Scott said in a statement. "Everyone in the area should continue following the directions of law enforcement.”

13News Now reached out to the Norfolk Police Department for additional information about this shooting but hasn't heard back.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, interim Police Chief Mike Goldsmith and Sheriff Joe Baron will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Sunday to address the shooting.

If you know anything that could help investigators, you can call the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.