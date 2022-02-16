Masked intruder assaults contractor during home invasion in west Houston | Surveillance video released

The suspect monitored a police scanner while he rummaged through the home before taking the victim's truck, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a masked intruder responsible for assaulting a contractor and stealing his truck during a home invasion.

Investigators said this happened around 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at a townhome located in the 14400 block of Misty Meadow.

Police said the contractor was working at the townhome when an unknown male appeared inside armed with a handgun and a pipe. He then forced the victim into a bathroom where he assaulted him by hitting the contractor multiple times with the pipe.

The intruder then tied up the victim by bounding his feet and hands, police said.

The suspect then rummaged through the townhome for over an hour, took the victim’s car keys and wallet, and then drove from the location in the victim’s truck.

The victim said the suspect was monitoring a police scanner while inside the townhome and spent over an hour rummaging through their property.

Investigators said the victim’s truck was later recovered by officers at a restaurant parking lot on Feb. 4 at 9550 Kempwood. According to witnesses, the driver of the truck was seen walking towards an apartment complex at 9540 Kempwood.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, who spoke Spanish. He was 40 to 45 years old with a gray and white mask. He also wore distinct colorful shoes, gray pants, red hoodie and black backpack.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.