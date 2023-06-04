Man in Maserati drives self to hospital after being shot; police say it stemmed from disturbance at strip club

A witness told police the victim was shot while driving.

HOUSTON — A man in a Maserati SUV drove himself to the Memorial Hermann Southwest with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

According to investigators, police were called at around 1:45 a.m. about the shooting, which they say stemmed from some type of altercation inside a west Houston strip club. A witness told them it involved one of the dancers.

The man left the club and was reportedly shot at a stop light. The Maserati he was driving had multiple bullet holes in it, according to police.

“He immediately drove himself to the hospital, and he's expected to live and so investigators are working to figure out exactly what occurred,” Lt. Wilkins with the Houston Police Department said.