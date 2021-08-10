'Do what you're supposed to be doing in office' | Murder victim's family continues to demand justice from judges

Martha Medina's accused killer was already out on bond in an unrelated murder case when she was killed.

HOUSTON, Texas — Murder suspect Andrew Williams was denied bond Thursday by one judge following his arrest for the murder of 71-year-old Martha Medina.

"Because he represents a significant danger to the community," said a court official during the hearing.

Medina's family gathered Friday outside the courthouse where Williams was set to appear before another judge.

“I’m here to ask the judges to please do their job,” said daughter Lourdes Medina.

The family of 71 year-old Martha Medina continues to keep her name in the news.. Demanding justice + more oversight by judges. The man accused of killing Medina during a robbery was out on bond in connection to ANOTHER capital murder case. More: @KHOU at 5:00 #khou pic.twitter.com/HSwVTboVb3 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 8, 2021

Friday's hearing was reset. But the family plans to keep the pressure on in order to ensure Williams, who has an extensive criminal history, remains off the streets.

Court records show he was out on bond in connection to another capital murder case at the time of Medina's death.

"Because I know that ever since that day I don’t feel safe anymore," said Lourdes Medina. "I don’t feel safe going to do my errands, groceries, anything because I’m always looking over my shoulder and I shouldn’t be living this way.”

Williams is accused of running over Medina after snatching her purse outside a McDonald’s on Uvalde Road where investigators believe he and an accomplice followed Medina from a bank.

"She was just doing something normal like everyone else, going for breakfast, and her life was just taken away,” said daughter Lilian Medina.

Medina's family said she was a person who’d do anything for anyone else and was constantly lifting up others in her life.

They hope to inspire families of other victims with help from immigrant rights group FIEL.

"Join the Medina family in asking for these changes because this keeps happening to families over and over again,” said FIEL's Cesar Espinosa.

Williams isn’t scheduled to be back in court until early next year, at which time, Medina’s loved ones will likely be back with yet another message for the judge.

"Do what you’re supposed to be doing in office, that’s what you were elected for," said Lourdes Medina. "All of us have placed our trust in you and what are you doing?”

Williams was set to appear Friday in Judge Hilary Unger’s courtroom. She's the same judge who, according to court records, granted him bond in 2019 in the unrelated capital murder case.

Our attempts to reach Judge Unger were not successful.