Jury finds Markeith Loyd guilty of first-degree murder in 2017 killing of Orlando police officer

The 46-year-old faces a possible death sentence.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 12-person jury has found Markeith Loyd guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

WKMG reports jury members deliberated for five hours before reaching a verdict.

The charges Loyd has been found guilty of are as follows: first-degree murder on a law enforcement officer, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a firearm, carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, the 46-year-old had no reaction as the verdict was read.

Jurors are reported to be scheduled to return to the courthouse on Saturday to decide whether or not Loyd will be given the death penalty.

Loyd was originally found guilty of first-degree murder, the killing of an unborn child and attempted first-degree murder after gunning down his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in 2016.

Local media reports he shot and killed Clayton in a Walmart parking lot after she tried to arrest him in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend.