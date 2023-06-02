Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say

Mark Correro was shot and killed after confronting a man and woman at their Smith County home and telling them that their truck belonged to him, deputies said.

TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities.

According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on Treasure Cove just east of Bullard, Texas, on Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. and confronted the homeowners. He said that their truck belonged to him, according to investigators.

The homeowners said they were able to kick Correro out of the house and lock the door, but he kept yelling, claiming their truck was his.

Before deputies got there, the homeowner said he took a shotgun outside as he went to check on his truck. That's when he said Correro returned to the property and kept making claims that the truck was his. The homeowner told Correro to sit down, according to deputies, and said it appeared as if he was going through a mental episode because he kept saying an unknown woman's name.

During this confrontation, the homeowner's fianceé came outside, which seemed to anger Correro even more, according to investigators. That's when they said Correro started moving toward them, making threats.

After warning Correro several times that he would shoot, Correro charged at them and the homeowner fired once, hitting him in the chest, investigators said.

When first responders got there, they found Correro in the front yard. They started CPR but he was eventually declared dead at the scene.

Deputies said the truck did not belong to Correro and it's still unclear exactly why he confronted the homeowners. Deputies said there is no known connection between the homeowners and Correro.