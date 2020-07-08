WANTED: Man charged with continuous sexual assault of a child in Houston's northside

Mario Francisco Hernandez, 44, allegedly sexually assaulted a child multiple times between Aug. 2019 and May 2020.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division and Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man wanted for allgedly sexually assaulting a child multiple times.

Mario Francisco Hernandez, 44, has been charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.

Police said between Aug. 2019 and May 2020, Hernandez sexually assaulted a child multiple times in the 13300 block of Northborough Drive.

Hernandez is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is has brown eyes and short curly brown hair.

If you have any information that leads to the arrest of Hernandez, please call 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up $5,000 for any tips. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.