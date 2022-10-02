321 pot plants found growing at Freeport house, deputies say

Authorities said they found more than 300 pot plants growing. They also found pills and three stolen vehicles.

FREEPORT, Texas — Brazoria County Sheriff's Office officials said a man has been arrested and is facing drug charges after they executed a search warrant at a Freeport home last week.

On Tuesday, deputies showed up at the house on County Road 233 and said they found an extensive hydroponic weed growing operation. A 39-year-old man was at the home. He was taken into custody and is facing multiple drug charges.

Deputies searched multiple detached buildings behind the house and said they found a "sophisticated" hydroponic marijuana grow operation. Inside one of the buildings, deputies said they found three rooms dedicated to different stages of growth. Deputies said 321 plants were found.

Also inside that building, investigators found a safe mounted on the wall. Inside the safe were two bags of pills, later identified as Xanax. They also said they found 19 glass jars filled with THC liquid.

The drugs were seized and will be analyzed to determine additional charges.