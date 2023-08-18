Vigil held for 11-year-old Pasadena girl found dead in apartment

Calls for justice and answers have been top of mind for those near and far as the community gathered to heal in the same space where tragedy struck.

PASADENA, Texas — On Friday, prayers and words of comfort echoed through the courtyard outside the apartment where Pasadena police say 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez was raped and strangled.

"Whoever did this has to pay for what they did and they're going to pay dearly. God is a merciful god, but he's also a God of justice," said a pastor as he addressed the dozens of people gathered at the community prayer vigil for Maria and her family.

HAPPENING NOW: Dozens have gathered to remember the life of 11yo Maria Gonzalez, outside the Pasadena apt where she was raped and killed nearly a week ago. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/bYHPVRwo8j — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) August 19, 2023

Maria was killed at her home while her dad was at work, Pasadena police said. Her body was found wrapped in a trash bag and stuffed in a laundry basket that was put beneath her bed.

So far, no one has been arrested, but police named a person of interest in the case -- Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18. Investigators interviewed and collected DNA evidence from him the day Maria was killed, but they said he wasn't on their radar at the time, and they spoke with him, along with several other people who lived in the area.

Garcia-Rodriguez has since disappeared. Investigators said there is no warrant for his arrest, they just want to talk to him to get more information.

Meanwhile, a reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for any information that leads to Maria's killer's arrest.

"We do not care about anyone's immigration status, residency, you are anonymous," said Andy Kahan, Director of Victim Services and Advocacy with Crime Stoppers of Houston. "No one will know and we know somebody out there knows who did this."

For now, a community is finding strength through faith that justice will be served.

"Please keep your children safe. This person is still out there," said April Aguirre, a crime victim advocate and community leader who's been working to assist the Gonzalez family.

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $33,000 to assist the family with funeral arrangements.

The team at Meat Planet Inc. is hosting a BBQ benefit on Saturday, August 26, at 11 a.m., at 7130 Navigation Boulevard, in Houston. The proceeds will go toward a proper burial for Maria in Guatemala, and to support her family.

Anyone who knows anything about this case is urged to call Detective M. Quintanilla at 713-475-7803 or Detective S. Mata at 713-475-7878. To be eligible for the $5,000 cash reward, you must call Crime Stoppers directly at 713-222-8477. You can also submit a tip online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.