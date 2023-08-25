Hundreds show support after Maria Gonzalez's body returns to Guatemala

Hundreds showed up to console Maria Gonzalez's mother as her body was carried through the streets of Guatemala in a pink casket.

Ana Elizabeth Xitumul Saput was reunited with her daughter, 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez, this week, but it wasn't the reunion she had in mind.

Maria was supposed to go back to Guatemala in October, after spending a few months in the United States with her dad, but she was killed on August 12. An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with her death.

"Uno nunca pensó deje ir a mi hija regresa sin vida," Xitumul Saput said. "Nunca imagine eso, no me cabe en la cabeza. Por que le paso a ella así."

She said she never imagined she would let her daughter go and she would return without life.

Hundreds showed up to console Xitumul Saput as Maria's body was carried through the streets of Guatemala in a pink casket.

Maria was sexually assaulted and strangled at her Pasadena home. Her body was found by her father -- wrapped in a trash bag and stuffed in a laundry basket that was put beneath her bed.

"Tengo palabras tener como decir como me siento," Xitumul Saput. "En mi corazón esta todo ese dolor. Lo único que quiero que se haga justicia con lo que la persona hizo con mi hija."

She said there are no words to describe how she feels and her heart is full of pain.

People from near and far have spent the last two weeks rallying behind Maria's family, raising nearly $70,000 to help with funeral arrangements and to return her body back to Guatemala.

Xitumul Saput said she's grateful for the support.

"Que dios les bendiga a todas sus personas," Xitumul Saput said. "Yo se que el dinero no es fácil de aganar. les nació en su corazón en ayudarme en apoyarme así que dios las bendiga."

Houston's Meat Planet Inc. is planning a BBQ benefit on Saturday to continue to raise money for Maria's family. The BBQ plate sale is happening at 7130 Navigation Boulevard from 11 to 5 p.m. Plates are $15.

From 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a benefit concert at the same location.